Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
13 Apr 2021
6:45 pm
Business News
Business News | Premium

BATSA, Fita trade blows over cigarette prices

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

British American Tobacco South Africa has denied using its report to divert attention from the OCCRP report, contending that the allegations in that report are being dealt with.

Picture: iStock
  Smaller tobacco companies are at loggerheads with cigarette giant British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA), with both parties accusing each other of anti-competitive behaviour. This follows the release of two reports into the tobacco trade, one compiled by data company Ipsos and another by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The latter detailed damning findings on smuggling and organised crime attributed to a number of multinational cigarette manufacturers in West Africa, particularly British American Tobacco (BAT) through its South African subsidiary, BATSA. The Ipsos report showed how BATSA competitors were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of...

Read more on these topics