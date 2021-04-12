Hein Kaiser
12 Apr 2021
‘Race card’ played as SAA pilot strike turns nasty

Saapa members are engaged in an ongoing dispute with SAA and government over several pay issues and retrenchment conditions.

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock
  The ongoing row between striking pilots at South African Airways (SAA) and the government has degenerated into racial slurs, with department of public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi claiming an agreement between them was “worse than any job reservation Act of the apartheid era” and it “completely violates a democratic order”. In a scathing attack on the South African Airways Pilots Association (Saapa) in an opinion piece on News24, Tlhakudi said the association’s defence of the “evergreen” agreement, called the regulating agreement, promoted white pilots’ self-interests. Saapa members are engaged in an ongoing dispute with SAA, the business rescue practitioners...

