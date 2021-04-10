2 minute read
More airports downgraded for not meeting standards

Polokwane Airport is not the only regional airport that has seen its traffic impacted by the regulator clamping down on licence conditions.

Picture for illustration purposes. South African Airlink Jetstream 41. Picture: Flickr
  South Africa’s once envied internal air network is shrinking – and it’s not due to Covid-19 restrictions or airlines going broke. It’s because many smaller airports are no longer safe enough to operate commercial services. This week, Airlink suspended all flights to and from Polokwane due to an airport licence downgrade of several notches. And it is not the only regional airport that has seen its traffic impacted by the regulator clamping down on licence conditions. Richards Bay and Kimberley airports cannot accommodate the same air traffic that they was once able to due to similar reasons. Umtata airport...

