Data corrupted after Treasury’s tender portal crashes

National Treasury announced on Wednesday that its e-tender portal had crashed after its ICT server infrastructure experienced a “technical failure”.

“Technicians have been hard at work to solve the problem. Updates will be provided on progress and it is expected to be resolved as a matter of priority,” Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury also moved to reassure that the portal’s crash and unavailability would not hamper procurement processes.

The e-Tender Portal downtime does not impact on procurement processes and these should still continue to be adhered to.

The portal informs suppliers of government tenders by centralising government procurement in one location.

As of 7.21pm on Wednesday, this is what you see when you go the portal.

Earlier this year, would-be taxpayers were unable to file their returns electronically after support for the Adobe Flash Player platform was terminated on 12 January this year.

And in 2018, the Presidency’s website was hacked, with users trying to access the site for statements from the presidency encountering a notice saying: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord!”

Compiled by Neo Thale

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.