Craft breweries to be ‘hit hard’ by long weekend booze ban

More than 85% of craft breweries teeter on the edge of permanent closure as a result of the previous bans, according to the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa).  

A closed bottle store after alcohol sales were abruptly banned. Picture: Neil McCartney
With craft breweries barely able to keep their heads above water, the government's four-day offsite alcohol sale ban could not have come at a worse time.  Although the alcohol sector as a whole is still suffering from a total of 19 weeks in lost trade days, amounting to R36 billion in sales revenue losses and a further R29 billion in tax revenue losses, more than 85% of craft breweries teeter on the edge of permanent closure as a result of the previous bans, according to the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa).   ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on...

