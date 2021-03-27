Hein Kaiser
3 minute read
27 Mar 2021
5:15 am
Business
Business | Business News | Premium

Aviation authority, department silent on SAA safety scandal

Hein Kaiser

The aircraft, an Airbus A340-600, had a safety-related incident on takeoff from OR Tambo when it almost stalled because air crew allegedly miscalculated its gross weight.

Running on empty. Picture: iStock
South African Airways, the South African Civil Aviation Authority and the department of public enterprises went into an effective “no comment” laager yesterday as the national airline’s safety procedures came under the spotlight. At the centre of the growing standoff between the airline, aviation regulator and government on the one hand and pilots and aviation experts on the other, is the much-publicised SAA flight SA 4272 from Johannesburg to Brussels and back, to collect Covid-19 vaccines from Belgium in February. The aircraft, an Airbus A340-600, had a safety-related incident on takeoff from OR Tambo when it almost stalled because air...

Read more on these topics