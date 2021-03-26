Ina Opperman
When land reform goes wrong

Land reform often goes wrong when black farmers get land and stock, but no support to help them become commercially viable.

The thin, hungry cows of Mantusini farm.
It is a sad picture. Hungry cows with their ribs showing, abandoned tractors and milking equipment standing unused. The electricity to Mantusini dairy farm near Port St Johns has been cut and the community is sad because they have not seen the benefits of receiving the farm and the cows for the dairy. [gallery ids="2462884,2462880,2462873,2462868"] Like many black communities, the people who were supposed to benefit from the dairy project are sitting with empty wallets and stomachs. They were told if they used their land for the dairy, they would make lots of money. But there was nobody to show...

