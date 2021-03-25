Consumers to pay for power ships, but no one knows how much

Consumers to pay for power ships, but no one knows how muchBusiness News 3 hours ago
The 20-year power agreement means South Africa will be locked into another fossil fuel commitment until the 2040s.
