Consumers to pay for power ships, but no one knows how much

Business News 3 hours ago

The 20-year power agreement means South Africa will be locked into another fossil fuel commitment until the 2040s.

Nica Richards
25 Mar 2021
11:00:42 AM
A Karadeniz Karpowership Rauf Bey. Picture: Karpowership website

Within the next 18 months, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) plans to bring a silver bullet approach to South Africa’s electricity woes in the form of three gigantic power ships, but they seem as much in the dark about the costs as consumers who are set to foot the bill. Due to be stationed at Coega, Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay for 20 years, the power ships – from Karpowership – will be pumping 1220 megawatts (MW) of power into Eskom’s embattled grid.  The ships are quick to bring online, will be anchored in harbours and will...

