Ailing bus operators seek Ramaphosa’s intervention

Business News 2 hours ago

Bus operators within the SADC region have been particularly affected with the imposition of the lockdown, especially those who used Metrorail train stations.

Eric Naki
02 Mar 2021
05:58:46 AM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Screenshot DoTransportVideos, YouTube

More bus operators could close down their businesses following the loss of profits due to the lockdown and Gauteng urban trains having ground to a halt due to vandalism and cable theft. The bus firms have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene. They have also appealed to National Treasury to set funds aside for the sector since they did not benefit from the government’s distress relief packages. Ramaphosa last year announced a R500 billion economic stimulus and relief package to counter the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns. Passenger services have ground to a halt in many...

