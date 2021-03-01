Absa has a solution for ATM hygiene

The Covid-19 disaster management regulations also require banks to keep their ATMs spotless as they could become a source of mass infections.

ALSO READ: ATMs: 70% will have to close under current regulations to sanitise

The banks were not happy about this, because they only have control over the 30% of ATMs that are in bank branches. The remaining 70% are in places such as shopping malls and petrol stations.

Absa has now found an innovative solution that involves the application of a nanotechnology solution which is a water-based photocatalyst, a solution activated by a light source. It lasts for long and eliminates the need for constant cleaning with harsh chemical materials.

“Many South Africans depend on access to cash daily and accessing it in a safe and hygienic manner through Absa ATMs nationwide is now a reality. We have commenced the application of the photocatalytic nanotechnology solution to Absa ATMs, ensuring that the hygiene of our ATMs is improved perpetually,” says Tshiwela Mhlantla, managing executive for physical channels at Absa Retail and Business Bank.

ALSO READ: ATMs must have sanitisers and you need a permit to work during curfew – NDZ

He says the coating is discreet and will not impede ATM usage. “It is entirely safe and has been deployed as a solution in industries globally, including the food industry and hospitals where human interaction is high.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.