Sars receives R3bn injection to improve tech infrastructure

Business News 3 days ago

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars required R800 million to address its technological and skills needs.

Amanda Visser
26 Feb 2021
09:03:59 AM
Sars receives R3bn injection to improve tech infrastructure

Picture: Moneyweb

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has been given a huge injection of R3 billion to improve its technology infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities. The tax authority has been nearly decimated by years of capture under former commissioner Tom Moyane, impacting on its ability to collect taxes desperately needed to fund service delivery. The additional spending will also be used to expand and improve the use of data analytics and participate meaningfully in global tax compliance initiatives. “A digitalised Sars is intended to lower costs of compliance, simplify tax administration and improve collections,” National Treasury says in the 2021 Budget...

Loading Posts...
