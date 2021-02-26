 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

More investments anticipated for SA’s automotive industry

Business News 2 hours ago

There are original equipment manufacturers that are definitely considering some capital investment projects this year.

Roy Cokayne
26 Feb 2021
07:45:58 AM
PREMIUM!
More investments anticipated for SA’s automotive industry

Car factory. Picture: YouTube

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) is anticipating another very good year of capital investment commitments by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in South Africa. Naamsa chief executive Mikel Mabasa said this week it is anticipating that a number of automotive OEMs will be considering capital investment projects in South Africa this year. “I don’t want to steal their thunder but there is a major Chinese company, which is going to produce heavy commercial vehicles in the country this year,” he said. Record year Mabasa’s comments follow Naamsa this week releasing its quarterly review of business...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Major vehicle manufacturers move to invest in SA 18.2.2021
Like it or not, Cyril scored with this year’s Sona 18.2.2021
Sona 2021: So many promises in the past…less talk, more action 11.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.