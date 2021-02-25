 
 
‘Keep us in the loop’ – Informal traders alliance tell Mboweni

‘Saita needs to be fully informed as to how the money or the budget will be spent so we can ensure it reaches the informal traders on the ground.’

Homeless people wait to be assisted with food, 20 April 2020. Homeless have been some of the hardest hit during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Spaza shop offers bread to the homeless as a way of helping the neighbouring community. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) is more worried than pleased about Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech. Rosheda Muller, Saita president, expressed her dissatisfaction about the money allocated to the department of small business development. “Saita needs to be fully informed as to how the money or the budget will be spent so we can ensure it reaches the informal traders on the ground and is not used in consultancies and administration, etc – as has happened in the past. ALSO READ: Alcohol, tobacco industries slam new ‘punishing’ taxes “We will be having meetings countrywide to raise the question...

