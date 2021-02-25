 
 
Mboweni ‘dreaming’ if he thinks e-tolling will work – Outa’s Duvenage

Business News

Outa boss Wayne Duvenage predicts problems in implementing system on Joburg’s roads.

Amanda Watson
25 Feb 2021
05:05:58 AM
Mboweni ‘dreaming’ if he thinks e-tolling will work – Outa’s Duvenage

Motorists drive through an e-toll gantry along the N1 near Bergbron, 7 September 2017. Picture: Michel Bega

If you were hoping for a top-tier decision on the e-toll fiasco plaguing Gauteng to be taken by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, you are out of luck. Mboweni was explicit on Wednesday during his budget speech when he referred to infrastructure development: “Our great dams, bridges and railway lines have supported our economy for decades. However, much of this infrastructure now needs repair or replacement.” ALSO READ: Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel Government has committed to a R791.2 billion infrastructure investment drive to this end. Here’s where Mboweni adroitly dodged the multibillion-rand question...

