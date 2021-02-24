 
 
Budget 2021: What wasn’t said was the best and biggest news

Business News 18 hours ago

Economists were impressed with the Budget Speech, saying that it was the best under the circumstances and lauded Mboweni for not increasing income tax and digging in his heels to ensure fiscal discipline.

Ina Opperman
24 Feb 2021
05:06:07 PM
Budget 2021: What wasn't said was the best and biggest news

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Facebook

‘Best we could expect’ Wits University’s Prof Jannie Rossouw said the budget was the best we could have expected under the circumstances. He was happy that personal income tax relief will be higher than inflation and he welcomed the lowering of the corporate income tax rate. “However, we must remember that all of this rests on the ability of the government to control its salary bill. The amount that has been budgeted for this will only make provision for kerf adjustments and it can be expected that there will be a lot of fighting over this.” ALSO READ: Budget 2021: Good...

