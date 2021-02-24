Budget 2021: Here’s how social grants will change

Good news for the unemployed as the R350 social relief grant and the Temporary Employer/Employee Scheme (Ters) are set to continue for the next three months. However, social grant recipients will only see a small increase, just below inflation.

An additional R2.1 billion has been allocated to the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant in the 2021 budget to continue to temporarily support low-income earning households.

Both the relief fund and the Ters benefit have been extended to the end of April 2021.

Social grants have been reduced by R5.8 million in the 2021/22 financial year with most grants increasing by R30. This despite the number of beneficiaries expected to increase by 300 000 people.

Social grant changes:

Child support grant – Increased by R15 to R460

Old age grant – Increased by R30 to R1890

Old age over 75 grant – Increased by R30 to R1910

War veterans grant – Increased by R30 to R1910

Disability grant – Increased by R30 to R1890

Foster care grant – Increased by R10 to R1050

Care dependency – Increased by R30 to R1890

Ters benefit

By the end of January 2021, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) had paid out R57.3 billion to 13.9 million workers.

The unemployment insurance benefit will also be extended by another three months to the end of April 2021.

