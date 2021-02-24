 
 
Expenses claimable, but home office does not rule tax-wise

Business News 40 mins ago

Expert says current regulations are outdated and no longer relevant in a changed workplace.

Amanda Visser
24 Feb 2021
07:32:58 AM
Through its flagship study representing 2.6 billion consumers globally, GWI provides consumer insights across 46 markets to the most renowned brands, agencies and media organizations. Picture: iStock

Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse. One of these rules stipulates that the person needs a dedicated area in their house used exclusively for work. ALSO READ: Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert “This seems unfair to the many people who work in their lounge or bedroom because they are...

