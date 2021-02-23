 
 
R200m Covid-19 loan scheme ‘largely dead’ – Intellidex

Business News

Scheme role needs to be ‘reconciled with broader objectives’ of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

Suren Naidoo
23 Feb 2021
07:48:03 AM
Small businesses are in need of financial assistance as Covid-19 brisks the economy. Image: iStock

One of the key things business and economists will be awaiting news of during Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 National Budget speech tomorrow is how South Africa’s much-vaunted R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme will be overhauled. Only around R18 billion of relief funding from the scheme has been approved by major banks (excluding direct relief offered by banks) for pandemic-hit small-and-medium businesses. Several sectors, including organised business and labour, have called for a makeover of what was meant to be the biggest cog of government’s overall R500 billion Covid-19 relief and economic stimulus package. Financial services and capital markets...

