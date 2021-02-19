 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

PIC Amendment Act signed into law

Business News 14 mins ago

The Act aims to strengthen accountability and transparency at the fund manager.

Thando Maeko
19 Feb 2021
07:45:58 AM
PREMIUM!
PIC Amendment Act signed into law

Finding a suitable candidate to head Africa's biggest asset manager will not be easy. Picture: Moneyweb

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is now required to receive a mandate from its depositors regarding how its funds are managed. According to the PIC Amendment Act, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, the fund manager is also required to publish and submit a report on all investments to the minister of finance for tabling. The act also stipulates that the finance minister must table a report annually to parliament on all investments of deposits and request approval of any significant transactions in line with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The Act aims to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.