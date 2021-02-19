 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SIU poised to strike on fraudulent UIF Ters benefit claims

Business News 13 hours ago

A total of 20 people have been arrested and 70 criminal court cases have started.

Jan-Jan Joubert
19 Feb 2021
07:02:45 AM
PREMIUM!
SIU poised to strike on fraudulent UIF Ters benefit claims

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has been beset with a plethora of fraud allegations and complaints from clients and companies since the inception of the Covid-19 Ters relief scheme. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Authorities are rapidly closing in on thousands of South Africans (citizens and officials) who unlawfully enriched themselves through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters). On August 22 last year Minister of Labour and Employment Thulas Nxesi referred the findings of the office of the Auditor-General regarding fraud and wasteful expenditure associated with Ters payments to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – colloquially known as the Cobras – for consequence management and legal action. This week, the Cobras reported back to the parliamentary portfolio committee on labour and employment. ALSO READ: More than R57bn paid out...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Dealing with the cancer that is corruption 19.2.2021
DearSA centre of spat between board members after fraud claims surface 13.2.2021
Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some 11.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.