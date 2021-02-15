Provisional taxpayers must remember that they have until midnight on Monday to file their returns online after Sars extended the tax season deadline from 29 January to 15 February due to the health challenges posed by Covid-19.

Announcing the extension, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter urged taxpayers who received auto-assessment notices last year, but who had not yet accepted them, or edited and filed a return in response to the notice, to do so.

He also then warned that failure to comply with their legal obligations would result in administrative penalties being levied, as Sars had a legislative mandate to collect revenue due and ensure compliance across all segments of taxpayers.

