South Africa eyes China to help kickstart tourism sector again

As nations wrestle with the Covid-19 devastation, with tourism being one of the hardest hit sectors of the economy, South Africa is looking to China among key international tourism market sources for recovery, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said yesterday.

Addressing the Chinese New Year virtual celebration for the “year of the ox”, Kubayi-Ngubane described as “phenomenal” the potential increase in tourism between China and South Africa.

“As we embark on our recovery process, with herculean efforts of the entire industry and continued support from our Chinese trade partners and media friends, we have made great progress in the Chinese market in the past few years, despite many challenges.

“Thousands of Chinese tourists have come to South Africa and experienced the infinite charm of our rainbow nation,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

She said strides being made in the development and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, would renew the impetus of South Africa’s tourism industry.

“It is my hope the tourism industry in China and South Africa, will continue to yield even more fruitful results in the future.

“Tourism is an important sector for both our countries. Bilateral relations between China and South Africa have progressed

from a partnership to a comprehensive strategic relationship that has become mutually beneficial.

“The memorandum of understanding in the field of tourism between China and South Africa is currently in its implementation

phase.

“Both parties are taking bold steps towards finalising an implementation plan to operationalise the agreement, to cover the

period 2021 to 2025,” she said.

Welcoming the People’s Republic of China ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, Kubayi-Ngubane said trade and investment between the two countries was underpinned by close political ties, with friendship between China and South Africa

having “blossomed in all respects”.

Xiaodong said he was encouraged by how the SA government had “led the people in a tenacious fight against Covid-19, achieving

coordinated progress in pandemic containment, economic and social recovery – writing a new chapter of defeating Covid-19, with solidarity and cooperation”.

“In 2020, under the personal guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa, China and South Africa – through anti-pandemic cooperation, have deepened political and strategic mutual trust, advanced practical cooperation in various fields, strengthened communication and coordination in international affairs – jointly upholding multilateralism, international fairness and justice.

“Looking ahead to 2021, we will follow the important consensus reached by our two heads of state and continue to deepen cooperation and share experience in fighting the pandemic.

“We will synergise the development strategies and plans of China, South Africa and Africa, and promote high-quality belt and

road cooperation.

“We will join hands with South Africa to hold a successful Forum on China-Africa Cooperation meeting in Senegal, to make a

good start for China-Africa cooperation in the next 20 years,” said Xiaodong.

The Chinese New Year – that country’s most important traditional event held in South Africa for the past nine years – was this

year virtually celebrated due to Covid-19.

Xiaodong added: “In Chinese culture, the ox stands for hard work and fortitude.

“In the coming Chinese New Year, let us carry forward the spirit of the ox to continue to fight the pandemic, work hard and advance cooperation.”

