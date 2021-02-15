 
 
South Africa eyes China to help kickstart tourism sector again

Addressing the Chinese New Year virtual celebration for the “year of the ox”, the tourism Minister described as “phenomenal” the potential increase in tourism between China and South Africa.

Brian Sokutu
15 Feb 2021
05:20:20 AM
Kite beach, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

As nations wrestle with the Covid-19 devastation, with tourism being one of the hardest hit sectors of the economy, South Africa is looking to China among key international tourism market sources for recovery, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said yesterday. Addressing the Chinese New Year virtual celebration for the “year of the ox”, Kubayi-Ngubane described as “phenomenal” the potential increase in tourism between China and South Africa. “As we embark on our recovery process, with herculean efforts of the entire industry and continued support from our Chinese trade partners and media friends, we have made great progress in the Chinese market...

