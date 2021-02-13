Studio 88 owner acquires John Craig retail chain, saving over 400 jobs

PREMIUM!
Studio 88 owner acquires John Craig retail chain, saving over 400 jobsBusiness News 6 days ago
The value of the deal has not been disclosed as Blue Falcon is unlisted and privately owned.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility
matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen
Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail
Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract
Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers