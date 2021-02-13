Fixing Prasa will be a long haul

The issues relating to financial mismanagement and tender irregularities at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have been in the public eye for a number of years. In 2015, then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her report on the investigation into the various allegations concerning Prasa. These irregularities have been further probed by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. The minister of transport dissolved the Prasa board of control in December 2019, and a new board was appointed on October 21, 2020 for a period of three years. ALSO READ: 36 months to get Prasa back...

This new board members now have to report on the financial year ended March 31, 2020 – which ended six months before their appointment.

In his statement accompanying the financial report, chair Leonard Ramatlakane referred to the unprecedented levels of theft and vandalism suffered by Prasa’s rail and infrastructure network.

Prasa will now focus on achieving stability in key management and skilled positions, strengthening good governance, ensuring the safety and security of operations and passengers, ensuring reliability and availability of rail transport, putting in place strong regional operations as centres of excellence, and consequence management.

This article summarises the main issues arising out of the financial report.

Investigations into irregularities

Numerous investigations are still in progress, including:

Those arising from the 2015 Public Protector report;

Those being conducted by The Hawks (the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation), which began in 2016 in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act;

Those relating to the contravention of the Competition Act; and

Those relating to supply chain management irregularities identified and reported during the 2018/2019 audit.

An agreement was signed on September 11 last year, in terms of which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would second resources to Prasa for six months to assist with the finalisation of the investigation into the material irregularity.

The SIU is currently investigating 27 matters. The Hawks are working on 23 matters, some of which have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit.

Internal investigations and disciplinary hearings are under way and three legal firms have been appointed to manage the ensuing disciplinary hearings.

Report of the Auditor-General (AG)

In a nutshell, the AG issued a disclaimer of opinion, supported by numerous reasons including insufficient appropriate audit evidence, not being able to verify property, plant and equipment (PPE), not being able to verify whether cash flows from investing were accurate and complete, inadequate impairment assessment performed for PPE, problems with the accounting for unspent conditional grants, incorrect accounting for prior period errors and adjustments, and a lack of governance records.

The financial statements submitted for auditing were not prepared in accordance with the prescribed financial reporting framework or supported by full and proper records.

Irregular expenditure, which amounted to R28.6 billion (2019: R27.3 billion), resulted mainly from non-compliance with supply chain management.

Further findings include the lack of consequence management, the constant threat of pillaging and destruction of the rail infrastructure, major capital projects remain behind schedule, and irregularities with supply chain management.

Total capital commitments in regard to “contracted but expenditure not yet provided for” amounted to R76.3 billion (2019: R71.1 billion). Total operational commitments in regard to services “contracted but expenditure not yet provided for” amounted to R16.6 billion (2019: R20.4 billion). The AG found that there was a lack of supporting audit evidence to substantiate R15.8 billion of the R16.6 billion.

