Fixing Prasa will be a long haul

Business News 6 days ago

Infrastructure and rail network suffers unprecedented levels of theft and vandalism.

Barbara Curson
13 Feb 2021
05:31:15 AM
Coaches parked at Park Station in Johannesburg, 14 April 2020, during the lockdown due to the coronavirus. PRASA has employed 3 100 new security personnel since August to help address the vandalism and cable theft on rail networks across the country. Picture: Michel Bega

The issues relating to financial mismanagement and tender irregularities at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have been in the public eye for a number of years. In 2015, then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her report on the investigation into the various allegations concerning Prasa. These irregularities have been further probed by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. The minister of transport dissolved the Prasa board of control in December 2019, and a new board was appointed on October 21, 2020 for a period of three years. ALSO READ: 36 months to get Prasa back...

