 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cogta facing challenges financial irregularities probe continues

Business News 10 hours ago

Governance, financial management and administration are among Cogta’s challenges.

Barbara Curson
12 Feb 2021
06:01:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Cogta facing challenges financial irregularities probe continues

Parks Tau. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs’ (Cogta) annual report for the financial year ended 31 March, shows a slight improvement compared with 2019, but investigations into financial irregularities are ongoing. The department has good intentions, as Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma states in her foreword, “to secure the well-being of South Africans through a revitalised cooperative governance model”. But has it implemented the requisite systems and oversight mechanisms to manage the R90.3 billion of appropriation funds (2019: R85.1 billion)? Cogta deputy minister Parks Tau recognises the challenges: Governance, financial management and administration challenges Non-viable municipalities due to apartheid...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘This finding is wrong’ – Ingonyama Trust Board disputes AG’s qualified audit opinion 9.2.2021
Gauteng municipalities in ICU as MEC Maile ‘does nothing’ 9.2.2021
SAB liquor legal challenge is no longer relevant, says NDZ, as brewer forges ahead 5.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.