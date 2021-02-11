 
 
Agricultural sector to deliberate on new minimum wage for farm workers

Business News 2 weeks ago

The new wage comes into effect from 1 March.

Rorisang Kgosana
11 Feb 2021
07:01:42 AM
Agricultural sector to deliberate on new minimum wage for farm workers

Picture for illustration purposes only. workers harvest Coriander plants. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The agricultural sector will meet on Thursday to find solutions to the new minimum wage as the 16% increase for farm workers will put jobs at risk and hinder the economic growth of the industry, says the sector. Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi this week gazetted the new minimum wage of R21.69 per ordinary hour, increasing from last year’s R18.68 for farm workers. Domestic workers saw a minimum wage of R19.09 per hour, but those working on farms were regarded as farm workers, meaning they would have to receive the same wages. Despite the sector’s economy outperforming others during the pandemic,...

