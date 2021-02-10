 
 
1% of a wine farm in Western Cape for R1m

Business News

Start-up capital will provide funding for the capital projects as well as 30 months’ running costs.

Larry Claasen
10 Feb 2021
07:05:24 AM
1% of a wine farm in Western Cape for R1m

Picture: AFP/GREG WOOD

Roland Peens wanted to buy a wine farm but, like most people, didn’t have deep enough pockets – especially when some 20-hectare wine farms in the Western Cape sell for no less than R31 million. Today he is known as the co-founder of WineCellar.co.za. While on a wine tour, he and Extreme Fighting Championship President Cairo Howarth reasoned that while many individuals wanted to own a wine farm, but lacked the means to buy one on their own, if they clubbed together they could use fractional ownership to each get a share of one. They approached winemaker Gordon Newton Johnson...

