Turning chemicals into cash: Initiative to boost black, female-owned start-ups

Business News 2 days ago

The country’s chemical industry is on the up, but needs help to stay abreast a shift towards ‘green chemicals’, and trying to survive the pandemic.

Nica Richards
10 Feb 2021
06:47:01 AM
Whilst more than half of South Africa’s population is female, women own only 34% of all smaller businesses. Photo for illustration: Facebook/The African Research Academies for Women

South Africa’s chemical sector is about to get a much-needed boost, to the tune of R2.5 million, with a new initiative which aims to empower black women.  The small business development programme, created by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre of Entrepreneurship and the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA), wants to grow small, medium and micro-sized (SMMEs) chemical businesses over the next few decades.  They aim to do this through structured advisory, mentorship and coaching support, as well as creating relevant partnerships within the industry to provide beneficiaries with opportunities.  How important are chemicals in SA? The chemical sector...

