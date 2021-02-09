 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Workers to own 20% of Coca-Cola in BEE share scheme

Business News 11 hours ago

Coca-Cola will collaborate with its sugar suppliers in South Africa to increase the volume of sugar procured from black sugar cane farmers.

Thando Maeko
09 Feb 2021
06:23:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Workers to own 20% of Coca-Cola in BEE share scheme

A video of an Australian politician purporting to show that a glass of Coca-Cola tested positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test was viewed thousands of times in multiple posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Picture: iStock

Eight thousand black workers at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) are set to own 20% of the company in a new black economic empowerment (BEE) share scheme. Workers currently hold about 5% of Coca-Cola equity. The deal is part of the conditions of Coca-Cola’s 2016 merger with former partner SABMiller, now part of brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev. The Competition Tribunal on Thursday last week said the deal can go ahead subject to several conditions, including increased worker ownership in Coca-Cola as well as obligations relating to localisation and procurement. Workers who participate in the scheme will also be able to nominate...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
ANC’s BEE is a comorbidity 27.1.2021
Coca-Cola is rewarding you for returning their bottles 15.7.2020
Looking back at City Lodge’s disastrous BEE deal 14.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO experts fail to identify coronavirus animal host in China

Covid-19 New AstraZeneca vaccine could only be with us end of 2021, says Wierzycka

Covid-19 WHO says don’t dismiss AstraZeneca jabs after SA’s delays rollout

Weather More rain in parts of Gauteng as Vaal dam sits above 98%

Business News Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffs


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.