Putco idles while department mum on public transport operations grant

Business News 1 day ago

Numsa has placed Putco’s worries squarely on the company’s shoulders, saying its financial distress is ‘self-created’.

Nica Richards
08 Feb 2021
04:40:32 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula alongside Putco CEO Albino Carleo. Picture: Putco

Hopes that the eased Covid-19 pandemic restrictions will provide relief have been dashed once again for the public transport sector, as the economic outlook for 2021 has already begun to follow a pattern disturbingly similar to last year’s.  Dismal figures may not even be accurate, and experts are warning that a third and fourth wave could plague the country later this year.  The most recent tragedy to hit the transport sector was news of bus company Putco retrenching 214 employees, attributed to “declining passenger numbers and a loss of revenue”. Putco said it had been engaging with government along with...

