Video: Here’s what put the brakes on Greyhound and Citiliner

Unitrans Passenger said in a statement on Thursday that it regretted having to announce that the services it provided since 1984 would be discontinued due to declining passenger numbers and poor regulatory compliance that resulted in significant operating losses over several years.

The impact of the Covid-19 regulations limiting inter-provincial travel and coach occupancy levels, and the closure of the borders to Mozambique and Zimbabwe, had made the situation even worse, the company said.

Operations could not be returned to profitability despite a number of management actions to reduce operating costs, optimise routes and introduce new technology and coaches.

Unitrans Passenger was also unsuccessful when it tried to sell the Greyhound and Citiliner operations and the company is talking to all stakeholders.

Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za. pic.twitter.com/n6kFJ0uQaO — Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) February 3, 2021

