Greyhound, Citiliner to shut down operations on Valentine’s Day

A greyhound bus. Picture: Facebook

Many are already speculating that this comes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations.

In a shock announcement, Southern African luxury coach service, Greyhound, announced on Wednesday that the company would cease to exist after 14 February 2021.

“Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021,” stated the company in a tweet.

The company also explained that passengers with tickets booked for services after this date would be refunded.

“For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087-352-0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za,” added the company.

After 37 years in the business, the company had become well known for their luxury intercity bus travel across Southern Africa and were favoured among many for their cross-border passenger transport service.

According to the Greyhound website, they transported an average of 804,293 passengers over 25 million kilometres of road each year.

Although the company has not yet explained what led to the decision, many are already speculating that this comes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations.

Others attributed the decision to the company being edged out of the market by competitors.

Most of the reactions to the announcement, however, have been accounts of people who have had fond memories making use of the company’s services over the years.

