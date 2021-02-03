 
 
TNPA head office’s relocation to Eastern Cape questioned

Business News

The ports authority believes it will save about R25m a year.

Suren Naidoo
03 Feb 2021
07:45:46 AM
Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has prepared for a 13 percent increase in citrus volumes, this year.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) staff in Johannesburg and Durban are not the only ones up in arms about a decision to relocate its head office – currently split between the two cities – to a new single HQ at the Eastern Cape’s Port of Ngqura, 20 kilometres north of Port Elizabeth. Organised business bodies in Durban, including the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), the KwaZulu-Natal Growth Coalition and the South African Association of Shipping Operators and Agents (Saasoa) are shocked and disappointed at not being consulted. TNPA confirmed the move in a statement last week, after the...

