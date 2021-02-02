Business News 2.2.2021 09:25 pm

Prasa clean out continues as more executives’ contracts terminated

Citizen reporter
Prasa headquarters. Image: Moneyweb

Prasa explained that it was continuing its pursuit of review of contracts of employment of executives and senior managers.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced further contract terminations of three executives overstayed at the entity on Tuesday.

The latest news comes after Prasa announced the release of three other high-level executives including Martha Ngoye, Group Executive for Legal, Risk and Compliance, Nkosinathi Khena, Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Pearl Munthali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasa Foundation on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prasa has now released Rasheeque Zaman, Group Executive for Internal Audit, Zwelakhe Mayaba, Group Executive for Strategic Projects and Tiro Holele, Group Executive for CEO’s Office.

The Prasa board thanked the executives for their efforts during their at the company. “We wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Prasa explained in a statement that it was continuing its pursuit of review of contracts of employment of executives and senior managers.

Some executives have all been in one way or the other implicated in corrupt activities at Prasa.

The railway agency has been implementing that it will follow the recommendations from the Auditor-General to ensure that systems were put in place at the entity and the core business of running passenger rail is restored.

