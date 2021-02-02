 
 
Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Business News 22 hours ago

Liquor store owners, distributors and brewers can breathe again, but they now have to worry about making up for the months of downtime, while the banks and other creditors hover for their share of the income.

Ina Opperman
02 Feb 2021
06:14:20 PM
PREMIUM!
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, owner of Brewsters’ Craft Picture: Michel Bega

One can hear the joy in Pieter Davids’ voice when he answers the phone and tells you it is going much better with him than with you – simply because his bottle store is open again. Although many small businesses have closed due to the alcohol ban that came into force on 28 December, some were still holding out. Their perseverance and resilience was rewarded on Monday night when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ban would be lifted under certain conditions. When we first spoke to Davids (53), owner of CJ Kelders in Paarl last Friday, he was quite...

