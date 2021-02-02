 
 
Questions over new Barloworld’s strategy

Business News

It aims to sustainably double its intrinsic value every four years.

Roy Cokayne
02 Feb 2021
07:45:36 AM
Questions over new Barloworld's strategy

The group is targeting a head office reduction of about 47%. Image: Supplied

Analysts are uncertain about the prospects for JSE-listed Barloworld under its new strategy. Barloworld is set to exit its automotive and logistics businesses as it aims to sustainably double its intrinsic value every four years and position the group as an industrial processing, distribution and services company with two focus areas: Industrial equipment and services, and Consumer industries focusing on food and ingredient solutions. Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela said at the group’s most recent financial results presentation late last year the acquisition of Tongaat Hulett Starch and the expansion of its Russian equipment business with the acquisition of Wagner Asia Equipment in...

