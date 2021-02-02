 
 
Mining bouncing back with a bang

Business News

It’s worth noting that copper and the raw materials index are closely correlated to emerging market stocks.

Ciaran Ryan
02 Feb 2021
07:05:51 AM
Mines are being allowed to re-opened by government.

Goldman Sachs sees the beginnings of another commodity super-cycle of the kind that was rudely interrupted by the 2008 financial crisis. That scenario is predicated on a green industrial revolution, with policymakers prioritising the goals of full employment and increased income for low-income households, which in turn will drive demand for commodities and power a capex-driven recovery. It’s a bold call by the bank, and not one shared by everyone. A good bellwether for industrial production is the copper price, up more than 30% over 12 months. Copper currently sells at around $8 000 a ton, but Goldman Sachs sees it...

