Mboweni dissolves entire Irba board

Business News 4 hours ago

It was an open secret that the Irba board was in disarray after Jenitha John’s appointment, with several board members resigning in recent months.

Ciaran Ryan
30 Jan 2021
07:05:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the medium-term budget in Parliament, 28 October 2020. Picture: GCIS

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has dissolved the entire board of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), the finance ministry announced on Thursday. The statement says Mboweni met with the Irba board of directors on 26 January, to be briefed on the position the board had taken in the appointment last year of Jenitha John as CEO, a position she assumed in June last year. John’s appointment as CEO of Irba was heavily criticised at the time, as she had been head of the Audit and Compliance Committee at Tongaat Hulett when the group was involved in financial reporting irregularities....

