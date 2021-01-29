 
 
This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News

Liquor store owners’ income may have stopped during the alcohol sales ban, but their expenses have not, and the stress of the situation became so much for one, that he decided to end it all.

Ina Opperman
29 Jan 2021
06:00:32 PM
This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

The sadness of a closed liquor store in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney

It took Pieter Davids (53) 28 years to save up to buy his liquor store, CJ Kelders, in Paarl. He bought it six years ago from Pieter de Witt (74), who still came in to help, until alcohol sales were again abruptly banned on 28 December. Last week the depression became too much for De Witt and he shot himself. Davids himself was shot in his leg during store robbery in June last year during a robbery, but even that was less painful than the devastation that he has had to during the past month. “My store lost a lot...

