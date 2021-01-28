Good news for provisional tax taxpayers: Sars extends filing deadline

Even filing tax returns has become a problem for South African taxpayers during the pandemic and as a result the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has decided to extend the filing season deadline for provisional taxpayers from 29 January to 15 February 2021.

Sars said in a statement it had noted “with deep concern the unprecedented health challenge manifested through Covid-19 with the accompanying loss of lives and livelihoods”.

Sars has been encouraging taxpayers to use eFiling or the Sars MobiApp as part of its drive to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect taxpayers and Sars staff.

“The decision to extend the filing season was taken with due consideration of the traumatic effects being experienced by taxpayers who have lost loved ones, as well as businesses that have lost staff, during the devastating second wave of Covid-19,” Sars commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, said.

ALSO READ: Sars finally has a plan to deal with discontinued Flash support

He also called on taxpayers who received auto-assessment notices last year who have not yet accepted them, or edited and filed a return in response to the notice, to use this opportunity to do so.

The commissioner urged these taxpayers to comply with their legal obligations by 15 February 2021, as it is vital that all taxpayers remain compliant. Failure to comply with their legal obligations will result in administrative penalties.

ALSO READ: Rising debt and taxes

“Sars has a legislative mandate to collect revenue due and ensure compliance across all segments of taxpayers, as well as traders in the customs arena. While Sars believes that most taxpayers and traders comply voluntarily and want to do the right thing, we also have measures we can use to enforce compliance. However, such enforcement always remains a last resort,” Kieswetter said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.