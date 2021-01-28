 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New tourism fund but ‘a drop in the ocean’ of what is needed for industry

Business News 4 weeks ago

Those hoping to enter the industry have been warned that it is a tough space, and success is far from guaranteed.

Sipho Mabena
28 Jan 2021
03:38:19 PM
PREMIUM!
New tourism fund but ‘a drop in the ocean’ of what is needed for industry

Picture for illustration. Picture: Nelson Almeida/AFP

The newly launched R1.2 billion Tourism Equity Fund (TEF) is a drop in the ocean for the largely untransformed industry with an annual turnover of more than R400 billion, according to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa. Potential new entrants to the market will not only find that it is a tough and competitive industry, but will also have to bring unique offerings to the industry which has been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The council’s chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa believes there was no better time than now to begin a transformation process for the industry as the initiative...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
South Africa eyes China to help kickstart tourism sector again 15.2.2021
Suspension of ‘racist’ tourism equity fund welcomed 5.2.2021
Band-Aid measure on tourism sector 29.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated

Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.