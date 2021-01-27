 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Expect a lower tax shortfall’

Business News 9 hours ago

Tax revenues were primarily boosted by rises in value-added tax, fuel taxes and excise duties.

Larry Claasen
27 Jan 2021
07:03:46 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Expect a lower tax shortfall’

National Treasury. File photo

National Treasury could be on track to have a better fiscal cushion for the 2020/21 budget than it initially projected. It anticipated that the tax shortfall would be as much as R300 billion in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in November 2020. But in a research note released on Monday, HSBC Global Research says the shortfall does not look like it will be as high as first thought, as gross tax collection in November was up 3%, measured year-on-year. HSBC now expects the tax shortfall to be R251 billion and the deficit to be 13.5% of GDP, as compared with...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Restrictions will cost jobs 27.1.2021
EFF labels Mboweni ‘incompetent’ over failure to submit Treasury statements to Parliament 22.1.2021
Tax increase ‘not an option’ for Covid-19 vaccine funding 20.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.