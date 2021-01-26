 
 
Sars finally has a plan to deal with discontinued Flash support

Business News 46 mins ago

More than three years after Adobe announced its intention to end support for Flash Player in 2020, Sars seems to have come up with a solution for its tax submission services, which were based on the technology.

Ina Opperman
26 Jan 2021
03:14:16 PM
Picture: Moneyweb

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has now implemented a browser solution that will enable users to complete and submit the Flash-based forms not yet migrated to HTML5. Sars said earlier that it was aware of Adobe’s notice to discontinue support for some of its products after December 2020 and had already migrated the vast majority of its most critical forms to alternative platforms, most notably HTML5. Sars apologised to taxpayers for the disruption in services after support for the Adobe Flash Player platform was terminated on 12 January this year. However, Sars admitted that it erred in its interpretation...

