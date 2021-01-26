Sars finally has a plan to deal with discontinued Flash support

PREMIUM!
Sars finally has a plan to deal with discontinued Flash supportBusiness News 46 mins ago
More than three years after Adobe announced its intention to end support for Flash Player in 2020, Sars seems to have come up with a solution for its tax submission services, which were based on the technology.
