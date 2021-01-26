Ethereum run far from over

Ethereum, the second-biggest crypto asset after bitcoin, hit its previous all-time high of $1,400 this month and is trading at 130 times its price of four years ago. Astonishing as this is, technical analysts say the run is far from over. Some crypto investors have started rotating out of bitcoin into smaller coins such as Ethereum’s ether and Chainlink’s link digital token, as momentum shifts to altcoins expected to pick up pace as we enter 2021. Altcoins refer to all crypto coins that are not bitcoin. Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise over the last two months has stalled and investors seemed unimpressed...

Ethereum, the second-biggest crypto asset after bitcoin, hit its previous all-time high of $1,400 this month and is trading at 130 times its price of four years ago.

Astonishing as this is, technical analysts say the run is far from over.

Some crypto investors have started rotating out of bitcoin into smaller coins such as Ethereum’s ether and Chainlink’s link digital token, as momentum shifts to altcoins expected to pick up pace as we enter 2021.

Altcoins refer to all crypto coins that are not bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise over the last two months has stalled and investors seemed unimpressed by US President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion stimulus package to refloat the US economy.

However, bitcoin’s more than 300% surge over the last year was eclipsed by that of ether, which is trading at 10 times its price of January last year, and is up 66% since the start of 2021.

Ether’s current price is where bitcoin was less than four years ago, though whether it performs the same way as its

larger cousin is difficult to predict.

Ethereum’s investment case differs from that of bitcoin in that there is no cap on the number of coins that can be

issued.

Having hit its previous all-time high, Ethereum’s next target is $2,000, with some technical analysts eyeing much higher levels of $35,000 in the next two to five years.

Despite its recent run, Ethereum’s technical signals remain extremely bullish, though momentum indicators point to the possibility of some consolidation before the next move.

While bitcoin is regarded “digital gold” and a store of value, Ethereum’s business case is built around the exploding market for decentralised finance, or DeFi, which allows financial products such as loans and insurance to be transacted without intermediaries.

AltcoinTrader’s founder Richard da Sousa recently explained to Moneyweb how he used DeFi to purchase a house on the West Rand and ended up paying less than a third of the asking price in rands.

Ethereum vs ether

A distinction must be drawn between the Ethereum blockchain and ether, the crypto coin (ETH) that trades on this blockchain.

The Ethereum blockchain can accommodate smart contracts, which are really lines of computer code, allowing

transactions to occur without any intermediary.

For example, an insurance policy that pays out when certain events are triggered. This can be managed entirely on the Ethereum blockchain.

This is where the real power of the blockchain will manifest in the coming years.

While a bank will store its entire transaction history on a centralised database, blockchains are distributed across thousands of computers, called nodes.

The idea behind this is to prevent any centralised authority having control of the transaction history, and therefore the blockchain.

Every one of these nodes contains exactly the same information as every other one, so hacking one or even 100 computers will not work.

You’d have to hack all nodes simultaneously, a theoretical impossibility.

Promising future

Ethereum developers have spent years preparing for the DeFi revolution that is about to come. Just a few years ago DeFi was unknown.

It now accounts for $24 billion of crypto assets, a figure that will explode in the next few years.

There are other reasons to be optimistic about Ethereum.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange announced plans to trade Ethereum futures, commencing in February, and the upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 to make it more secure and scalable.

Another factor driving the Ethereum price is the slipstream effect created bybitcoin’s ability to capture institutional

money flows.

