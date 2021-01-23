 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New world calls for new skills

Business News 9 hours ago

System of corporate governance is in need of change.

Ann Crotty
23 Jan 2021
07:03:51 AM
PREMIUM!
New world calls for new skills

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's building stands in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Picture: Brent Lewin / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s difficult not to conclude from PwC’s latest report on non-executive directors, released every year in January, that the system of corporate governance in which the board and its various committees play an oversight role is broken. Perhaps it was foolish to assume an oversight system based on committees of ‘outsiders’ would be effective in directing, or even controlling, the individual flair of executives tasked with managing what are often large and complex organisations. Inevitably perhaps, much of this oversight responsibility has fallen to the remuneration committee. This was never intended but given that pay is a major determinant of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Why did PwC’s audit work not pick up corruption at SAA? 20.7.2020
PwC’s auditing work at SAA under the spotlight at Zondo commission 16.7.2020
Not all auditing steps were finalised at SAA, PwC auditor tells Zondo 16.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.