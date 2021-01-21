WATCH: Bolt and Uber drivers struggle under lockdown

Bolt, Uber and Uber Eats drivers say the lockdown has affected business as people no longer order food for deliveries and travel.

“It is quiet these days, we barely work. Lockdown affects us because people are not working so they are not ordering food and it is difficult,” said one of the drivers.

In his address to the nation earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended level 3 lockdown until the country passes the peak of new infections, not specifying when the new regulations would lapse.

Ramaphosa also announced adjusted curfew hours, which now start at 9pm and end at 5am, and a continued ban on alcohol sales.

This, according to the drivers, meant less patronage because people no longer stayed out for longer hours. This sometimes saw drivers waiting for at least an hour to get a trip request.

