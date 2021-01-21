Business News 21.1.2021 10:16 am

Small businesses must be wary of cyber scams, warns department 

Citizen reporter
Picture for illustration: iStock

‘Their modus operandi includes identity theft and pretending, through fake emails, to be representatives of government departments and agencies.’

Small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) have been warned against sending proposals and paying administration fees for funding pre-approval to agencies. 

The message from the Department of Small Business Development comes after numerous incidents of cyber criminals using societal crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic to “prey on unsuspecting victims”. 

These criminals often pose as government departments.

“Their modus operandi includes identity theft and pretending, through fake emails, to be representatives of government departments and agencies.

“The department wishes to remind the public that all funding application processes are on official websites,” the department said.

In addition, the department said the small business sector must not use social media platforms to accept any applications for funds. 

SMMEs who wish to request funding can register their business by clicking here. Funding applications can be done by clicking here

Anyone who receives bogus requests from suspected cyber criminals is encouraged to report incidents by calling the department’s hotline on 086-677-7867, or by sending an email to info@dsbd.gov.za

Compiled by Nica Richards

