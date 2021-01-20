Tax increase ‘not an option’ for Covid-19 vaccine funding

PREMIUM!
Tax increase ‘not an option’ for Covid-19 vaccine fundingBusiness News 11 hours ago
Selling ailing SOEs is one way of raising much-needed funds, says leading economist.
