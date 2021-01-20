 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

MTN must pay dealer R11.4m in damages

Business News 2 hours ago

In December 2011, Belet sued for damages in the High Court in Johannesburg on the basis that MTN had breached or repudiated the dealer agreement.

Ciaran Ryan
20 Jan 2021
07:02:32 AM
PREMIUM!
MTN must pay dealer R11.4m in damages

Image: Moneyweb

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) this week threw out MTN’s appeal against a judgment ordering it to pay R11.4 million in damages, plus interest, to a dealer whose business was shut down in 2011 for breach of contract. MTN had accused the dealer, Belet Industries, of dishonesty after an internal auditor arrived at one of the two stores operated by the company. The general manager of the store instructed shop assistants to place 15 obsolete items considered unnecessary to the audit in black bags and keep them outside the shop until the audit was complete. To MTN, this looked...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Lack of urgency in reopening Skukuza Court frustrates conservation efforts  20.8.2020
Fate of Tshwane leadership in hands of Supreme Court 19.8.2020
Expired gun licences in breach of law – Supreme Court rules 27.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power

General Sanef calls for action against Somizi over doxxing of journalists

Courts ‘Racist’ medical aid inquiry findings are damning

Business News Petrol heading for R20 per litre?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.