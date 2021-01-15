High court ‘erred’ – Santam

PREMIUM!
High court ‘erred’ – SantamBusiness News 55 mins ago
Insurer denies accusations it was attempting to delay the process in paying out claims.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed
Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation
Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA
Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby