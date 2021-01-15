 
 
High court ‘erred’ – Santam

Business News 55 mins ago

Insurer denies accusations it was attempting to delay the process in paying out claims.

Suren Naidoo
15 Jan 2021
07:05:20 AM
JSE-listed Santam believes that the Western Cape High Court’s Ma-Afrika business interruption insurance judgment, handed down in November and linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, does not set a legal precedent for the indemnity period for all other such policies. The short-term insurance giant went further in a statement sent to Moneyweb, saying that it is of the view the High Court “erred in its judgment in applying an 18-month indemnity period across the entire policy” of the Cape-based hotel group. Santam’s comments on the case and the broader business interruption insurance debacle comes in the wake of the latest salvo...

